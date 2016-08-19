Obama to tour flood damage in Baton Rouge on Tuesday: White House

The Acadian Thruway is covered in floodwaters in this handout picture from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development taken in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. August 12, 2016. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development/Handout via Reuters

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will get a first-hand look at the damage done by floods to Baton Rouge on Tuesday and talk to local officials about what more the federal government can do to assist people as they rebuild their community, the White House said on Friday.

"The president is mindful of the impact that his travel has on first responders and wants to ensure that his presence does not interfere with ongoing recovery efforts," the White House said in a statement.