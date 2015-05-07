FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma officials say tigers escaped from exotic park after tornado strike
#Environment
May 7, 2015 / 3:10 AM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma officials say tigers escaped from exotic park after tornado strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Oklahoma emergency officials said tigers and other animals have escaped from an exotic park in the city of Tuttle after a tornado struck the area on Wednesday, and warned residents to stay indoors until the animals were contained.

The animals escaped as a series of tornadoes, including a major twister, touched down southwest of Oklahoma City as a storm system brought severe weather to several Great Plains states.

Reporting by Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Dan Whitcomb

