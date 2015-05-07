Oklahoma officials say tigers escaped from exotic park after tornado strike

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Oklahoma emergency officials said tigers and other animals have escaped from an exotic park in the city of Tuttle after a tornado struck the area on Wednesday, and warned residents to stay indoors until the animals were contained.
The animals escaped as a series of tornadoes, including a major twister, touched down southwest of Oklahoma City as a storm system brought severe weather to several Great Plains states.
