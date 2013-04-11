FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One dead, others injured after tornado in Mississippi: official
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 11, 2013 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

One dead, others injured after tornado in Mississippi: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JACKSON, Mississippi (Reuters) - One person has been reported dead and others are injured after a tornado on Thursday damaged buildings and caused power outages in Kemper County, Mississippi, an emergency management official said.

“There is a reported death in Kemper County, several injuries and damage to buildings. I don’t know if those are homes or businesses at this point,” said Mississippi Emergency Management Agency spokesman Greg Flynn.

In Noxubee County, Mississippi, the tornado destroyed mobile homes, uprooted trees and overturned an 18-wheel tractor trailer, according to a Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department employee.

Reporting by Emily Le Coz; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.