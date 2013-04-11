One dead, others injured after tornado in Mississippi: official

JACKSON, Mississippi (Reuters) - One person has been reported dead and others are injured after a tornado on Thursday damaged buildings and caused power outages in Kemper County, Mississippi, an emergency management official said.

“There is a reported death in Kemper County, several injuries and damage to buildings. I don’t know if those are homes or businesses at this point,” said Mississippi Emergency Management Agency spokesman Greg Flynn.

In Noxubee County, Mississippi, the tornado destroyed mobile homes, uprooted trees and overturned an 18-wheel tractor trailer, according to a Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department employee.