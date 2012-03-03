FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indiana reports two more tornado-related deaths
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 3, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 6 years

Indiana reports two more tornado-related deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Two people were confirmed dead and seven hospitalized from the small rural southern Indiana community of Holton on Friday after tornadoes ripped through the region, said Dan Goris, deputy director of emergency management for Ripley County.

The deaths bring the total number of fatalities reported in Indiana on Friday to six. Earlier, state homeland security spokeswoman Emily Norcross had reported three confirmed deaths in Jefferson County and a sheriff’s department officer in Clark County said one death was reported in Henryville.

Reporting by Susan Guyett; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.