Indiana reports two more tornado-related deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Two people were confirmed dead and seven hospitalized from the small rural southern Indiana community of Holton on Friday after tornadoes ripped through the region, said Dan Goris, deputy director of emergency management for Ripley County.

The deaths bring the total number of fatalities reported in Indiana on Friday to six. Earlier, state homeland security spokeswoman Emily Norcross had reported three confirmed deaths in Jefferson County and a sheriff’s department officer in Clark County said one death was reported in Henryville.