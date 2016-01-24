FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox - Five worst snowstorms in New York City history
#Environment
January 23, 2016 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox - Five worst snowstorms in New York City history

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks toward freight trucks waiting out a winter storm at a truck stop near Trenton, New Jersey, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

(Reuters) - An intense blizzard has dumped 25.1 inches (63.8 cm) of snow in New York City’s Central Park, the National Weather Service said on Saturday, ranking it No.3 among the city’s worst snow storms.

The following are the five worst snowstorms to hit the largest city in the United States before this week, according to the NWS:

- 26.9 inches (68.3 cm), Feb. 11-12, 2006

- 25.8 inches (65.5 cm), Dec. 26-27, 1947

- 21.0 inches (53.3 cm), March 12-14, 1888

- 20.9 inches (53.1 cm), Feb. 25-26, 2010

- 20.2 inches (51.3 cm), Jan. 7-8, 1996

The deepest snowfall from the blizzard paralyzing the U.S. East Coast has been recorded at 40 inches (102 cm) in Glengary, West Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

It said about 28.3 inches (72 cm) had fallen at Dulles International Airport, 26 miles (42 km) west of Washington as of Saturday evening, one of the capital’s biggest storms.

Reporting By Barbara Goldberg and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
