MOBILE, Alabama (Reuters) - A tornado hit downtown Mobile, Alabama at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS observing program leader Gene Jacobi of the service’s Mobile office said it had confirmed reports of a tornado, but did not yet know its size.

Local media reports are describing property damage, downed trees and power lines, and widespread power outages. (Reporting By Mary Wisniewski and Kaija Wilkinson in Mobile; Editing by Todd Eastham)