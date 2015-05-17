FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tornadoes touch down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma
#Environment
May 17, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Tornadoes touch down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Several tornadoes touched down in northwest Texas and western Oklahoma Saturday evening, part of an night of severe weather predicted for a swath of the U.S. ranging from Oklahoma to Nebraska, the National Weather Service said.

The twisters that swept down to the ground in the Texas panhandle and in Oklahoma in the early part of the evening landed in areas that were not highly populated, said Keli Pirtle, a spokeswoman for the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service.

Throughout the central and southern Great Plains of the U.S. forecasters predicted thunderstorms, high winds, hail and more tornadoes for Saturday night.

A tornado that hit the city of Van, Texas, southeast of Dallas, May 10 killed two people and caused $40 million in damage, authorities said.

About 90 houses were destroyed in the town, which has a population of 2,500.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
