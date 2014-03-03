Winter storm closes federal, local offices in Washington D.C. area

(Reuters) - Federal offices in the Washington, D.C., area will be closed on Monday to the public and non-emergency workers due to a massive winter storm that was bearing down on the East Coast, officials said.

Votes scheduled for Monday in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have also been postponed due to the storm, which the National Weather Service predicts will bring up to 9 inches of snow to the metro area.

“Federal offices in the Washington, DC, area are closed,” the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said on its website on Sunday.

District of Columbia Public Schools have canceled classes and will close administrative offices on Monday, according to the district’s website.

Local government offices in Washington will be closed on Monday and Mayor Vincent Gray has rescheduled his state of the district address until March. 11, a statement from his office said.