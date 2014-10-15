FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Severe storm rattles Washington amid brief tornado warning
October 15, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Severe storm rattles Washington amid brief tornado warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A tornado warning briefly rattled the U.S. capital on Wednesday as a severe storm swept through the Washington area.

The storm prompted the midday alert by the National Weather Service, saying it could affect the U.S. Capitol and nearby Ronald Reagan National Airport.

It later canceled the warning as the storm weakened.

The severe thunderstorm was moving at a speed of 35 miles per hour (56 kph), according to the weather agency. Winds of 57 mph (92 kph) were also recorded in Alexandria, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, it said.

Other parts of Virginia as well as Maryland were also affected, it said.

Across the region, heavy rains fell and some trees were knocked over, according to WTOP, a local radio station.

Between one and three inches (2.5 and 7.6 cm) of rain was expected, and potential for flooding was possible through 8 p.m. (2400 GMT), the National Weather Service said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey, Tim Ryan, Melissa Bland; Editing by Doina Chiacu

