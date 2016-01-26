FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Metro to expand rail, bus service on Tuesday: manager
January 25, 2016 / 9:44 PM / 2 years ago

Washington Metro to expand rail, bus service on Tuesday: manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More rail and bus service in the Washington, D.C.-area Metro system will be restored on Tuesday after a blizzard forced severe cutbacks, the system’s general manager said on Monday.

All rail services except the Silver Line in Virginia will be running on a modified weekday schedule, while bus services will expanded to a “severe” schedule, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told a news conference.

Wiedefeld said he did still not know the full cost to the system of the blizzard that hit the region over the weekend.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

