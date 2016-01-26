Washington Metro to expand rail, bus service on Tuesday: manager

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More rail and bus service in the Washington, D.C.-area Metro system will be restored on Tuesday after a blizzard forced severe cutbacks, the system’s general manager said on Monday.

All rail services except the Silver Line in Virginia will be running on a modified weekday schedule, while bus services will expanded to a “severe” schedule, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told a news conference.

Wiedefeld said he did still not know the full cost to the system of the blizzard that hit the region over the weekend.