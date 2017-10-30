U.S. Northeast rocked by powerful storm on Sandy anniversary

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fierce winds and torrential rain downed trees and knocked out power across the U.S. Northeast on the 5th anniversary of deadly Superstorm Sandy, halting trains during the Monday morning commute and darkening neighborhoods from Boston to Washington.

Wind gusts of 131 miles (210.8 km) per hour were reported on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington at 2:55 a.m. (0655 GMT), while up to 4 inches (10.16 cm) of rain fell across New England on Sunday and early Monday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard. Winds of 82 mph were clocked on Cape Cod in southeast Massachusetts.

“There has been quite a bit of wind, and when the ground gets wet like this, trees fall,” Chenard said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The storm hit the East Coast five years after Sandy killed at least 159 people in New York, New Jersey and other parts of the East Coast, while damaging or destroying some 650,000 homes.

Amtrak train service between Boston and New Haven, Connecticut, was suspended early on Monday as crews scrambled to clear branches and restore power, authorities said.

Connecticut commuters piled onto buses or sought alternative routes after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended Metro-North Railroad service on the New Canaan line and Danbury line after a mudslide and related signal problems, the MTA said.

More than 1.3 million homes and businesses lost electricity overnight throughout the Northeast, including about 484,000 customers in Maine, 320,000 in Massachusetts, 270,000 in New Hampshire, 142,000 in Rhode Island, 90,000 on New York’s Long Island, and 45,000 in Vermont, according to local media.

Early on Monday, traffic lights in parts of Washington, D.C. remained dark due to power outages.

The National Weather Service said the heaviest rains and winds ended late on Monday morning, but lighter precipitation and some gusts would persist throughout the day.

“The biggest potential now is for more trees to come down and for minor-to-moderate river flooding in eastern New York and much of New England today into tomorrow,” Chenard said.

It was not immediately known how long it would be until power was fully restored.