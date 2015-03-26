FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Virginia police capture escaped murder suspect
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 26, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

West Virginia police capture escaped murder suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A murder suspect who escaped from a West Virginia state mental hospital has been captured, police said on Thursday.

Rocco Jesse Zuccaro, 30, of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, was captured late on Wednesday hiding in tall grass about 10 miles from the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston, the West Virginia State Police said in a statement.

Zuccaro fled the hospital on Monday. He is charged with a murder in Brooke County, West Virginia, in February 2013.

West Virginia’s MetroNews website said Zuccaro was found incompetent to stand trial last month and ordered into a mental institution.

Zuccaro faces arraignment on a felony escape charge, the statement said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Daley in Pittsburgh; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.