Lightning kills teenager, injures two in West Virginia
June 2, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Lightning kills teenager, injures two in West Virginia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One West Virginia teenager was killed and two others injured by a lightning strike near a pond where they were fishing on Monday, officials said.

The three 17-year-olds were standing near a tree that was struck during a severe thunderstorm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“This appears to be a very tragic freak accident,” said Fayette County Sheriff Steve Kessler.

All three were taken to hospital where one died and one was treated for serious injuries, officials said. None of the minors were identified.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Katharine Houreld

