Four slain at three West Virginia locations, police seek suspect
#U.S.
December 1, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Four slain at three West Virginia locations, police seek suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people were killed at three sites in northern West Virginia on Monday, and police are looking for a single suspect, a spokesman said.

West Virginia State Police are investigating a site near Cheat Lake where Michael Frum, 28, of Maidsville, and Sharon Berkshire, 39, of Westover, were found slain, said Lieutenant Michael Baylous, a spokesman for the agency.

Other victims were found at two other sites that the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, Baylous said. A call to the sheriff was not immediately returned.

Baylous identified the suspect as Jody Lee Hunt, 39, of Westover. He declined to give a motive, but said: “These are all people he has a relationship with, knows. It’s not random.”

Baylous would not say what weapon was used.

The Monongalia County Schools put its buildings on lockdown, according to the district’s website.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
