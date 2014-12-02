FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four slain at three West Virginia locations, suspect found dead
#U.S.
December 2, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Four slain at three West Virginia locations, suspect found dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people were killed at three sites in northern West Virginia on Monday, police said, and local media reported the suspected gunman was later found dead.

West Virginia State Police were investigating a site near Cheat Lake where Michael Frum, 28, of Maidsville, and Sharon Berkshire, 39, of Westover, were found slain, said Lieutenant Michael Baylous, a spokesman for the agency.

Other victims were found at two other sites, Baylous said.

Baylous identified the suspect as Jody Lee Hunt, 39, of Westover. He declined to give a motive, but said: “These are all people he has a relationship with, knows. It’s not random.”

The Charleston Gazette reported that Hunt was found dead in his truck off a U.S. highway on Monday evening and that posts on social media suggested he blamed an unfaithful lover for his actions.

Other media reports quoted police as saying Hunt died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
