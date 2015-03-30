FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Virginia teen charged in beating death of pastor waives hearing
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 30, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

West Virginia teen charged in beating death of pastor waives hearing

Kara Van Pelt

2 Min Read

BECKLEY, W.Va. (Reuters) - A West Virginia teenager on Monday waived her preliminary hearing on charges stemming from the beating death of an elderly pastor last month.

The suspect, Camille Browne, 19, of Beckley, has been charged with first-degree murder and with breaking and entering in connection with the Feb. 9 death of Ronald Browning, 69.

Police have said Browning, the pastor of the Cool Ridge Community Church, died at his home of blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

Browne waived the preliminary hearing before Raleigh County Magistrate Charles Humphrey.

Browne’s lawyer, Jesse Forbes, told reporters the focus moving forward was to answer questions surrounding the case.

“We have a 19-year-old with no criminal history, who was a productive person and has a lot of attributes so these things will certainly need to be taken into account,” he said.

When asked of whether drugs or mental illness would play a part in the defense, Forbes said: “All doors are open at this time and we will look at every avenue out there.”

He said a mental hygiene examination would be done as the investigation continues.

Browne was found a day after the killing at a nearby residence, according to a criminal complaint. She was covered in blood, urine and feces, it said.

Reporting by Kara Van Pelt; Editing by Ian Simpson and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.