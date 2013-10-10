FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-cop killed in West Virginia federal building gun battle
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 10, 2013 / 3:02 AM / 4 years ago

Ex-cop killed in West Virginia federal building gun battle

Annie Moore

2 Min Read

BECKLEY, West Virginia (Reuters) - A former police officer armed with an assault rifle opened fire on the Federal Building in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Wednesday, before being shot dead when security officers returned fire, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Thomas Piccard of Bridgeport fired more than 20 shots into the building in downtown Wheeling before he was fatally shot through the torso in the return of fire.

U.S. Marshal Alex Neville said the motive for the shooting remained unclear. The FBI is leading an investigation into the incident, with assistance from the State Police.

The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register website reported that Piccard was a Wheeling officer for a number of years but resigned from the department in July 2000.

He positioned himself in a parking lot across the street from the Federal Building and opened fire shortly before 3 p.m., the website reported, citing witnesses.

Three security guards at the Federal Building also received minor injuries consistent with breaking glass. They were treated and released from a local hospital, it noted.

Aditional reporting by Ian Simpson; Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Andre Grenon and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.