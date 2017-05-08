An early crop of wheat is seen in the spring in the Central Valley in Davis, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

CHICAGO Crop scouts in Kansas were handed a unique narrative heading into this week’s hard red winter wheat tour on the heels of an epic snowstorm, and it might seem that this could produce some lowball yield measurements.

But the danger of biased scouts is very low given that the state’s wheat yields generally end up lower than the tour-reported yield potential.

Last weekend, a winter storm of historic proportions raged through the Plains, in some cases dumping well over a foot (305 mm) of snow onto winter wheat fields in western Kansas, the United States’ top wheat producer (reut.rs/2pDsa83).

The storm's timing was interesting as the annual hard red winter wheat tour hosted by the Wheat Quality Council was scheduled for May 2 through May 4. The wheat market entered the week with the idea that the western Kansas wheat crop might be wrecked, as Twitter was inundated with pictures of buried fields and reports of total losses began circulating.

The news sent K.C. July wheat futures more than 6 percent higher on Monday, but most of those gains were erased by Thursday’s close as the Wheat Quality Council pegged Kansas wheat yield potential at 46.1 bushels per acre, above the five-year tour average of 41.6 bushels per acre, and the fourth-largest tour estimate since 2000.

But just because the tour failed to project yields as low as the market may have presumed, this does not mean that crop concerns can be erased. The tour measures the potential – not actual – yield, so there is inherently more downside than upside going forward.

YIELD PROCEDURES

Over the three days, tour scouts entered wheat fields all over Kansas and measured the average number of stalks per foot (305 mm) as well as the row spacing. Then they computed a rough yield based on historical averages of head counts and average weights per head. If the field was advanced enough, they counted kernels and spikelets on a few randomly selected heads.

The formula does not take test weights or typical harvesting losses into account, so the resulting yield is simply a guide, not a hard number.

The tour is essentially estimating the top end yield potential given the stage of the crops. As of April 30, the wheat crop in Kansas was 44 percent headed, which is above the five-year average of 33 percent.

With just under half of the crop headed by the time the tour set out, there is no way to tell how much grain will eventually be made and this is likely why past tour yields often ended up too high, except under great post-tour weather conditions.

YIELD BIASES

It is not unreasonable to fear that scouts heading out into the fields with a preconceived notion of crop damage might end up unintentionally undervaluing the yield potential. But neither the 2017 tour estimate nor history would suggest that it is happening.

Since 2000, final Kansas wheat yields given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture ended up above the May tour peg only six times. Four of those six were the top-yielding years of the group – including all-time high 2016 – and another was above average (reut.rs/2pEfe1R).

What this says is that the wheat tour only tends to underestimate the crops when they turn out to be great, with the exception of 2015, which was a slightly below-average year.

In 2013 and 2014, Kansas was riddled with drought and poor crop ratings and the scouts knew this going in. Still, the final tour yields ended up 8 percent too high in 2013 and 16 percent too high in 2014.

This re-emphasizes the point that the wheat tour is simply measuring the yield potential, and because of the timing of the tour during the growing season, the figures have a lot of downside, even if scout bias may be present.

One unique bias of the data from this year is that many scouts opted not to calculate yields on fields in western Kansas hit by the heavy snow, reducing the day’s typical sample size by about one-third. As such, no good idea exists as to what these potentially snow-damaged fields may yield, and this likely drove the overall estimate higher.

2017 PRODUCTION POTENTIAL

Kansas wheat conditions were rated 49 percent good to excellent as of April 30, but it is unclear to what extent this incorporated any of the potential damage from the April 29-30 storm. The rating is above the five-year average, but below the 52 percent from last year on the same date.

Conditions have surged from the 38 percent ratings of late March, when much needed rainfall fell across the state, and since then the wheat market has not been too concerned over Kansas wheat conditions.

But the recent storm has thrown a plethora of uncertainties into the mix as it was unprecedented for Kansas this late in the season. If reported snowfall totals are confirmed, the storm will go down in Kansas history as the heaviest-ever late-season snowfall.

The unsampled western fields may be accounted for in the tour’s overall production estimate – which is an average of all the guesses of participating tour scouts – instead of being reflected in the yield target. The tour estimated 2017 Kansas winter wheat production at 281.78 million bushels, compared with USDA’s 467.4 million in 2016.

Given the tour yield and USDA’s 2017 Kansas wheat planted area of 7.5 million acres, tour scouts effectively applied an area abandonment rate of 18 percent – implying that Kansas farmers would harvest only about 6.1 million acres for grain. It is likely that many of the presumed lost 1.4 million acres would come out of the snow-damaged west.

This would be an extremely high rate of abandonment and would tie 1983 for third-highest since 1970. Only 1989 (28 percent) and 1996 (25 percent) featured higher rates.

Wheat tour scouts have drastically overestimated the likely abandonment in Kansas in each of the past five years. The implied estimate in 2013 was also 18 percent, but the final rate was 11 percent and the highest since 2007.

Regardless, the Kansas crop cannot afford any more weather hiccups going forward if it is to join the ranks of the higher-yielding harvests of the past. The state typically begins its harvest in the first week of June and is around 75 percent complete by July 4.

