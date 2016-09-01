FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan says resuming U.S. white wheat purchase
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 1, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Japan says resuming U.S. white wheat purchase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A combine drives over stalks of soft red winter wheat during the harvest on a farm in Dixon, Illinois, July 16, 2013.Jim Young/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture has resumed buying U.S. white wheat after a trade halt following the discovery of unapproved genetically modified (GMO) wheat in July, it said on Thursday.

GMO wheat developed by Monsanto Co, not approved by federal regulators, was found growing in a Washington state field, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in late July.

That prompted Japan to take steps to block certain imports of U.S. wheat, suspending purchases of Western White wheat from Washington state for food use, and purchases of Western White wheat from the U.S. West Coast for feed use.

But Japan resumed purchase procedures on Thursday, by conducting its first tender since late July, a ministry spokesman said.

Japan, which had also suspended distribution of previously purchased U.S. wheat since July 29, has also resumed distribution late last month after a testing method has been established.

"We will continue buying U.S. wheat as long as it is proven negative in tests," the ministry spokesman said.

Reporting by Ami Miyazaki, writing by Yuka Obayashi, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.