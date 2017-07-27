Drought dries up U.S. spring wheat yield prospects: tour

FARGO, N.D. (Reuters) - The 2017 U.S. hard red spring wheat crop was projected to yield 38.1 bushels per acre (bpa), scouts on an annual crop tour said Thursday, down from the tour's 2016 forecast of 45.7 bpa and the tour's prior five-year average of 46.8 bpa.

Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's three-day tour of North Dakota, the top spring wheat state, and adjacent areas in Minnesota and South Dakota also projected an average yield for 2017 durum wheat of 39.7 bpa, down from 45.4 last year.