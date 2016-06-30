FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CCTV shows man shot outside White House in May
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump's natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump's natural gas diplomacy
June 30, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

CCTV shows man shot outside White House in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Video played in court on Monday revealed the moment a Pennsylvania man was shot by U.S. Secret Service as he carried a gun outside the White House in May.

It showed 31-year-old Jesse Olivieri ignoring officers' warnings to stop as he made his way toward the south entrance of the building.

His weapon was identified as a .22-caliber semiautomatic, according to local media.

Olivieri reportedly told officers that he had come to the White House "to shoot people."

He faces a felony charge of resisting an officer with a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, local media said.

Vice President Joe Biden was inside the White House at the time of the incident; however, President Barack Obama was away.

