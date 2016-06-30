CCTV shows man shot outside White House in May

Video played in court on Monday revealed the moment a Pennsylvania man was shot by U.S. Secret Service as he carried a gun outside the White House in May.

It showed 31-year-old Jesse Olivieri ignoring officers' warnings to stop as he made his way toward the south entrance of the building.

His weapon was identified as a .22-caliber semiautomatic, according to local media.

Olivieri reportedly told officers that he had come to the White House "to shoot people."

He faces a felony charge of resisting an officer with a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, local media said.

Vice President Joe Biden was inside the White House at the time of the incident; however, President Barack Obama was away.