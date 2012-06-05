FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 5, 2012 / 7:24 PM / 5 years ago

Al-Libi's death a "major blow" to al Qaeda: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday described the death of al Qaeda deputy leader Abu Yahya al-Libi as a “major blow” to the militant group and said there was no clear successor to take over his role.

White House spokesman Jay Carney, citing U.S. intelligence sources, said Libi was al Qaeda’s “general manager” responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations in the tribal areas of Pakistan, and managing relations with affiliates.

“We have confirmation of his death,” Carney told a news briefing, declining to say where or how the network’s deputy leader died. “There is now no clear successor to take on the breadth of his responsibilities,” he said.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler

