Man arrested after climbing bike rack outside White House
February 2, 2015 / 1:02 AM / 3 years ago

Man arrested after climbing bike rack outside White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The South Lawn of the White House is pictured in Washington January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man who climbed a bicycle rack outside the White House fence on Sunday has been charged with unlawful entry, the U.S. Secret Service said.

Agency spokesman Brian Leary said the suspect did not make it over the bike rack, which is set back from the presidential residence’s fence on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Secret Service, which protects the president and other U.S. leaders, has come under scrutiny after a series of security lapses.

Last Monday, a small drone operated by an employee of a U.S. spy agency crashed on the White House grounds. In September, an intruder jumped the White House fence and got into the building before being apprehended.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney and Eric Walsh

