Obama names Stock as member of Council of Economic Advisers
February 1, 2013 / 10:55 PM / 5 years ago

Obama names Stock as member of Council of Economic Advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday named James Stock to the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Stock has been chief economist for the council since 2012. He was previously an economist at Harvard University and a member of the committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research that dates the start and end of recessions.

Stock’s appointment brings the three-member panel to full strength, joining Chairman Alan Krueger and Katherine Abraham. He does not require Senate confirmation.

Stock’s areas of research are forecasting trends in the broad economy, monetary policy, and recent changes in the U.S. business cycle. He is the author of a textbook on economic measurement.

A seat on the council has been vacant since member Carl Shapiro left in May.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal

