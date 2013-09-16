FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man throws firecrackers over White House fence
#U.S.
September 16, 2013 / 11:04 PM / 4 years ago

Man throws firecrackers over White House fence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secret Service officers detain a man after he reportedly threw firecrackers over the fence of the White House in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man threw firecrackers over the White House's north fence line on Monday, just hours after a deadly shooting rampage in the U.S. capital in which 13 people died, the U.S. Secret Service said.

Uniformed agents sealed off the area in front of the presidential mansion and ordered journalists in the driveway in front of the West Wing to move inside the building.

With the capital on high alert after the earlier shootings, reaction to the firecrackers was immediate, with some people tweeting that shots had been heard.

"There have not been shots outside the White House," said Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan.

Video footage of the incident showed agents apprehending a man dressed in shorts and a short-sleeve shirt before leading him away.

The man had been arrested and was being processed, a second spokesman for the Secret Service said.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason.; Editing by David Brunnstrom and Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
