Man arrested for throwing object over White House fence
December 4, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Man arrested for throwing object over White House fence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The White House is pictured at sunset in Washington, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secret Service guards arrested a man on Wednesday after he threw an object over the fence lining the White House’s North Lawn.

The incident led to a brief security lockdown on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House as officers secured the undefined object.

Shortly thereafter, the object was declared safe and foot traffic was allowed to resume on the broad avenue.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to a Washington, D.C., police station, said Secret Service spokesman Brian Leary.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
