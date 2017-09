The White House is seen in front of the Washington Monument (L) and the Jefferson Memorial (R) in Washington May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man jumped the White House fence on Wednesday and was attacked by Secret Service dogs, a Secret Service spokesman said.

“Dogs got him,” the spokesman said, referring to the intruder.

Video showed Secret Service agents surrounding the man on the north lawn of the White House, which was put on lockdown.