Uniformed Division members of the Secret Service evacuate journalists away from the West Wing after an apparent threat at the White House in Washington June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was not moved during the evacuation of the White House briefing room on Tuesday because of a bomb threat, spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

The briefing room is only steps from the Oval Office and the rest of the White House’s West Wing.