5 months ago
Man in custody after bringing suspicious package near White House
March 28, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 5 months ago

Man in custody after bringing suspicious package near White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tours were suspended at the White House on Tuesday and the Secret Service established a "security perimeter" after a man with a suspicious package approached a Secret Service officer near the presidential mansion, a spokeswoman said.

The unidentified man was taken into custody and explosive disposal teams were on the scene, Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan told reporters in the White House briefing room.

The package was being inspected, she said.

"We separated the individual and the package. He is now in Secret Service custody," she said.

"We established a security perimeter, so the media was moved in here and East Wing tours were temporarily suspended. All other activity in the White House continues as normal."

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

