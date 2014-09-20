FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Secret Service increases security around White House after breach
September 20, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Secret Service increases security around White House after breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The White House is pictured from the South Lawn in Washington, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Secret Service has increased security measures along the road in front of the White House where a man scaled a fence on Friday and got inside the doors of the executive mansion, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Secret Service Director Julia Pierson ordered the measures after the breach, which was one of the most significant since President Barack Obama, who was not present at the time, took office.

A review is underway and the findings will be submitted to Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson.

“In the interim, Director Pierson has ordered the immediate enhancement of officer patrols and surveillance capabilities along the Pennsylvania Avenue fence line around the White House complex,” the statement said. “These measures went into effect last night.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

