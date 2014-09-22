White House fence jumper had 800 rounds ammunition in car: prosecutor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The man who scaled the fence and ran into the White House on Friday night had more than 800 rounds of ammunition in his car and had been arrested in July with a sniper rifle and a map marking the executive mansion, a federal prosecutor said on Monday.

Omar Gonzalez, 42, was also stopped, but not arrested in August walking by the White House with a hatchet, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in Washington.

Gonzalez is accused of scaling the fence on Friday night and entering the White House, sparking a partial evacuation of the presidential building.