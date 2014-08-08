FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toddler slides through White House gate, alarming Secret Service
#Oddly Enough
August 8, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

Toddler slides through White House gate, alarming Secret Service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The South Lawn and the White House is pictured in Washington August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A toddler squeezed through the White House gates on Thursday evening, causing a brief security lockdown on Pennsylvania Avenue and amusing White House reporters awaiting late-breaking news on Iraq.

“We were going to wait until he learned to talk to question him, but in lieu of that he got a timeout and was sent on way with parents,” Secret Service spokesman Edwin Donovan said in a statement provided to White House reporters.

Secret Service agents regularly close off the area due to suspicious packages near the White House, but pint-sized intruders are far less common.

Reporting by Rebecca Elliott and Annika McGinnis; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
