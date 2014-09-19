FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Part of White House evacuated; Obama not present: witnesses
September 19, 2014 / 11:48 PM / 3 years ago

Part of White House evacuated; Obama not present: witnesses

Jeff Mason

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House staff and reporters were evacuated on Friday night by the Secret Service because an intruder was spotted running on the grounds of the complex shortly after President Barack Obama had left the building, witnesses said.

Obama had just left aboard the Marine One helicopter for Camp David, the presidential retreat in nearby Maryland, when armed, uniformed Secret Service personnel ordered the press corps and members of the White House staff to evacuate.

There were no further details immediately available.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler

