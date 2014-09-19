Part of White House evacuated; Obama not present: witnesses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House staff and reporters were evacuated on Friday night by the Secret Service because an intruder was spotted running on the grounds of the complex shortly after President Barack Obama had left the building, witnesses said.

Obama had just left aboard the Marine One helicopter for Camp David, the presidential retreat in nearby Maryland, when armed, uniformed Secret Service personnel ordered the press corps and members of the White House staff to evacuate.

There were no further details immediately available.