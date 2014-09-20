Man arrested for trespassing at White House day after security breach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man was arrested on Saturday for trespassing at the White House, one day after an intruder from Texas scaled a fence and made it inside the doors of the executive mansion while President Barack Obama was away, the Secret Service said.

Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan said the latest case involved a man who approached the White House gates on foot, was sent away, then returned in his vehicle to the White House gates.

“He refused to leave and was arrested for trespassing,” Donovan said. No further details were available.

The incident is the second arrest in two days.

On Friday, Omar J. Gonzales, a 42-year-old white male from Texas, climbed the fence, ran across the lawn and made it inside the front doors of the White House before being apprehended in one of the most significant security breaches since Obama has been in office.

Gonzales, who was not carrying a backpack and appeared unarmed, ignored commands to stop. His ability to get so far on the grounds before being apprehended was extremely unusual and has raised questions about the security procedures at the White House, a heavily guarded complex filled with Secret Service officers and snipers.

Gonzales was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Donovan said Friday’s breach was not acceptable and the Secret Service has launched an investigation into what happened.

Obama and his family were away for both incidents. They are spending the weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat in nearby Maryland.