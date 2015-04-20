White House fence jumper pleads not guilty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A California man who jumped the White House fence pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry in a Washington courtroom on Monday.

Jerome R. Hunt, 54, of Hayward, California, was quickly arrested by uniformed officers after going over the fence on the south side of the White House at about 10:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Secret Service spokesman Brian Leary said.

“They have a good protective system for the president. They acted real fast,” Hunt told reporters as he left the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Hunt’s attorney, Sean Farrelly, entered a not guilty plea for his client. Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond released Hunt on the condition that he wear an electronic monitor and stay away from the White House.

“Mr. Hunt ... you are to stay away from the White House and the grounds surrounding the White House. Do you understand?” said Raymond.

“I do,” said Hunt, who appeared in court wearing handcuffs and baggy jeans.

When asked by reporters whether he intended to cause harm during the White House intrusion, he replied: “No. Never.”

Security at the White House has been a concern after a series of incidents. In September, an intruder with a knife scaled the fence and ran into the residence before being stopped, and in January a man crashed his drone on the White House grounds.

Hunt was to return to court for a status hearing on May 12.