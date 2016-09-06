FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Man who brandished gun near White House enters guilty plea
#U.S.
September 6, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Man who brandished gun near White House enters guilty plea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jesse Olivieri is seen on CCTV security video being shot by the U.S. Secret Service, after carrying a gun outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., in May 2016. U.S. District Attorney's Office, D.C./Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to brandishing a gun near the White House in May before a Secret Service guard shot him, prosecutors said.

Jesse Olivieri, 31, of Ashland, Pennsylvania, entered the guilty plea in a Washington hospital, where he is being treated for his gunshot wound, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Olivieri went through a White House security gate on May 20 openly carrying a loaded .22-caliber handgun. A guard shot Olivieri once when he ignored repeated commands to stop and drop the weapon, the statement said.

Officers found ammunition, an empty holster and a canister of pepper spray in Olivieri's car, which was parked near the White House. A spent .22-caliber shell casing was found near the car.

Olivieri pleaded guilty to a federal charge of resisting officers with a dangerous weapon, the statement said. He faces a likely range of eight to 14 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $40,000. No sentencing date was set.

President Barack Obama was not at the White House when the incident occurred, but it prompted a lockdown of the complex.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
