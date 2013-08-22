U.S. Army says does not provide sex-reassignment surgery

(Reuters) - The U.S. Army does not provide hormone therapy or sex-reassignment surgery, a spokeswoman said on Thursday after U.S. soldier Bradley Manning, convicted of handing over secrets to WikiLeaks, said he was female and wanted to live as a woman named Chelsea.

A court-martial sentenced Manning to 35 years in prison on Wednesday.

“The Army does not provide hormone therapy or sex-reassignment surgery,” an Army spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Military inmates have access to mental health professionals, including a psychiatrist, psychologist, social workers and behavioral science specialists, she said.