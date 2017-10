U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning (C) is escorted in handcuffs as he leaves the courthouse in Fort Meade, Maryland in this June 6, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana/Files

FORT MEADE, Maryland (Reuters) - The defense rested on Wednesday in the court-martial of U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning on charges of leaking more than 700,000 classified files, videos and diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks.

“The defense rests, your honor,” defense attorney David Coombs told the court.