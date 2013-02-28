Wikileaks soldier pleads guilty to lesser charges in secrets leak

Army Pfc. Bradley Manning arrives to the courthouse for his motion hearing in Fort Meade in Maryland January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

FORT MEADE, Md., Feb 28 - The U.S. Army private accused of slipping secrets to the Wikileaks website pleaded guilty on Thursday to 10 lesser charges that he misused classified information in the biggest leak of government secrets in U.S. history.

Private First Class Bradley Manning faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the 10 charges he pleaded guilty to before military judge Colonel Denise Lind in a pre-trial hearing prior to his court martial, set to begin June 3.