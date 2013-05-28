FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California wildfire spreads, but homes out of danger
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 28, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 4 years

California wildfire spreads, but homes out of danger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A California wildfire that started on Monday at a campground in the foothills above Santa Barbara grew to 1,800 acres on Tuesday, but some 50 homes that had been threatened by the flames were no longer in danger, officials said.

The so-called White Fire, named after the White Rock Day Use camping area in the Los Padres National Forest where it flared up Monday afternoon, forced more than 4,000 campers and day use visitors to evacuate ahead of the flames.

At least 50 homes, many of them mountain cabins, were also evacuated after they were threatened by the blaze, but U.S. Forest Service spokesman Manuel Madrigal said those orders would likely be lifted by evening.

“The winds are still not in our favor but it’s going okay. I was just out on the fire lines and there wasn’t any major burning activity,” Madrigal said.

Madrigal said the fire had been driven by the strong winds and was burning dry chaparral, grass, brush and oak trees some six miles inland from Santa Barbara.

More than 560 firefighters were battling the blaze, which sent thick smoke over Santa Barbara, a city of more than 200,000 people about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Madrigal said campgrounds would remain closed and that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.