California brush fire forces evacuation of more than 300 campers
July 19, 2015 / 3:24 AM / 2 years ago

California brush fire forces evacuation of more than 300 campers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dozens of children were among more than 300 people evacuated from campgrounds early on Saturday as firefighters battled brush fires burning in Southern California’s drought-parched foothills, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened from the fire that broke out at about 9:30 p.m. along the Angeles Crest Highway. It has charred some 100 acres northwest of San Bernardino, according to an online U.S. Forest Service post.

At least five campgrounds near the fire were evacuated, sending 300 campers, including 130 children with special needs, to a nearby high school, the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted.

The highway remained closed on Saturday night near the fire, which was 35 percent contained at its perimeter of about 200 acres, fire officials said online.

Another brush fire on Friday overran Interstate 15, north of San Bernardino, destroying four structures and torching 20 vehicles. One injury was reported from that blaze, which forced about 60 drivers to abandon their cars and scramble to safety.

Helped by rain, firefighters had contained 45 percent of that blaze, which is approximately 3,500 acres in size, by Saturday night.

Reporting By Brendan O'Brien and Chris Michaud; Editing by Frank McGurty and Digby Lidstone

