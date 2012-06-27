FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado wildfire forces evacuations at U.S. Air Force Academy
#Environment
June 27, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

Colorado wildfire forces evacuations at U.S. Air Force Academy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A raging Colorado wildfire forced evacuations at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, and homes were burning at the northwest edge of the city, marking the first property losses since the blaze erupted, a fire official said.

Fire information officer Rob Deyerberg said that thousands of people, “possibly tens of thousands,” had been or were in the process of being evacuated in and around Colorado’s second-most populous city.

Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Steve Gorman

