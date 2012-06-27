Colorado wildfire forces evacuations at U.S. Air Force Academy

(Reuters) - A raging Colorado wildfire forced evacuations at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, and homes were burning at the northwest edge of the city, marking the first property losses since the blaze erupted, a fire official said.

Fire information officer Rob Deyerberg said that thousands of people, “possibly tens of thousands,” had been or were in the process of being evacuated in and around Colorado’s second-most populous city.