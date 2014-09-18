Man charged with arson in Northern California wildfire

(Reuters) - Authorities in Northern California have charged a man with arson in the so-called King Fire, the largest and most dangerous of nearly a dozen major wildfires raging across the state, court documents showed on Thursday.

In a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in El Dorado County, Wayne Allen Huntsman is accused of “willfully and maliciously” setting fire to forest land on or about Sept. 13 in the area of Pollock Pines.

The complaint said the crime was a serious felony and that “a firefighter, peace officer, or other emergency personnel suffered great bodily injury as a result of the offense.”