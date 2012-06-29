FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second death confirmed in Colorado Springs wildfire
June 29, 2012 / 12:58 AM / 5 years ago

Second death confirmed in Colorado Springs wildfire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Reuters) - Authorities have found a second body in the debris of a burned-out home in Colorado Springs, marking the second fatality from a fierce wildfire that ranks as Colorado’s most destructive on record after incinerating 347 homes, police said.

Police Chief Peter Carey released no further details about the victim, who becomes the sixth person killed this year in a Colorado wildfire season described by the governor as the worst in the state’s history. The discovery came on the same day that President Barack Obama visited the affected area.

Writing by Mary Slosson; Editing by Greg McCunee

