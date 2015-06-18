Crews battle wildfires raging across four Western U.S. states

The setting sun is partially obscured by smoke from an out of control wildfire on the Parks Highway near Willow, Alaska, in this picture courtesy of Mat-Su Borough taken June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mat-Su Borough/Stefan Hinman/Handout

JUNEAU, Alaska/PHOENIX (Reuters) - Wildfires raging in four West Coast states have forced more than 1,000 people to be evacuated from their homes this week in rapidly growing blazes that mark an early start to what experts say may be a particularly destructive fire season.

The fires, spread by wind and exacerbated by very dry conditions, have already consumed more than 100 structures in Alaska, and were threatening others in drought-hit California and Arizona.

In a national forest outside Los Angeles, some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake Fire, which was raging across some 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares) and was just 5 percent contained, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

More than 150 people were forced to evacuate various camps, as officials closed hiking trails and roads, and structures were threatened, the county said.

In Alaska, crews of up to nearly 500 firefighters have been battling two massive fires all week that have destroyed more than 100 structures, forced nearly 1,000 people from their homes and restricted traffic on a major highway.

The first fire, which began on Sunday, burned more than 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares) and the second blaze, which erupted on Monday, had more than doubled to 9,000 acres (3,600 hectares) by Thursday afternoon.

As those blazes raged on, firefighters in Arizona reported that they were battling a now 1,100-acres (445-hectare) brush fire burning near the small town of Kearny, southeast of Phoenix, that had forced about 300 area residents from their homes.

By mid-morning, most of the evacuees had been allowed to return home as more than 250 firefighters worked to keep the blaze away from any additional structures.

The blaze, which broke out on Wednesday and was so far about 15 percent contained, has burned at least three residences and two other structures, plus a vehicle, fire officials said.

In eastern Washington state, firefighters were bracing for high winds from Thursday afternoon into Friday as they worked to contain the remaining half of a roughly 150-acre (61-hectare) blaze southwest of Spokane, fire department spokesman Brian Schaeffer said.

In Oregon, where officials say the fire season has started at least a month early, the state’s department of forestry is increasing fire prevention restrictions, including prohibiting smoking in vehicles, starting campfires, and setting off fireworks.