Hundreds of structures destroyed by 'Valley Fire' in California

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. (Reuters) - Hundreds of structures have been destroyed by the so-called Valley Fire that raged through the towns of Middletown and Cobb in northern California, the spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Sunday.

“While crews have not had a chance to do a full damage assessment ... we know 100s of structures have been destroyed,” Cal Fire public information chief Daniel Berlant said on Twitter.