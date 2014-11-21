FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco window washer in hospital after 11-story fall onto car
November 21, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

San Francisco window washer in hospital after 11-story fall onto car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A San Francisco window washer fell 11 stories from a high-rise building on Friday, landing atop a moving car on the street below, and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The worker, who was not immediately identified, plummeted from the office building in the city’s financial district at about 10 a.m., landing on a Toyota Camry, San Francisco Police officer Albie Esparza said.

Esparza said the victim was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital and was in surgery at last report.

The Camry’s sole occupant was shaken up emotionally but not injured, while the car was badly damaged, Esparza said.

He said the incident would be investigated by California occupational safety officials as an industrial accident.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
