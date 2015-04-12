FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin students' Rice Krispies treat a snap, crackle, colossus
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
April 12, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

Wisconsin students' Rice Krispies treat a snap, crackle, colossus

Mary Reardon

2 Min Read

MADISON, Wis. (Reuters) - University of Wisconsin-Madison students said on Sunday they have completed a Rice Krispies cereal treat weighing more than 5-1/2 tons they hope will be entered into Guinness World Records.

The treat, born out of a dorm room dare of sorts, measured 10 feet by 10 feet by 6 1/2-feet tall, with a preliminary weight of 11,327 pounds, according to Cream City Scale of Madison, which was on hand to weigh the dessert.

The colossus made by combining Rice Krispies cereal, marshmallows and butter was more than 1,000 pounds heavier than a 10,314 pound Rice Krispies treat made in California in 2010 that is recognized by Guinness World Records.

The students had been aiming for a 15,000 pound dessert and manufacturers had donated 9,000 pounds of marshmallows, 5,500 pounds of Rice Krispies and 900 pounds of butter for the effort.

Danny Lerner, one of the organizers, said Sunday he was pleased with the results after challenges posed by raw weather and warping in the wooden mold used to make the treat. The dessert is being chopped up to raise money for Wisconsin charities.

“We had an ambitious goal and we succeeded,” Lerner said, adding that extra cereal will be donated to food pantries or other organizations that will accept them.

Reporting by Mary Reardon; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.