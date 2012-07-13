Man charged with killing his three daughters in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - A North Dakota man was charged with three counts of homicide on Thursday after allegedly killing his three daughters while visiting them at his ex-wife’s home in Wisconsin.

Aaron Schaffhausen, 34, stabbed his three daughters in the neck on Tuesday afternoon at their house in River Falls, a small town about an hour east of Minneapolis, according to the criminal complaint filed in St. Croix County District Court in Wisconsin.

The children, ages 5, 8 and 11, had been with a babysitter until Schaffhausen, who lives in Minot, North Dakota, arrived at the home to visit them.

According to the complaint, Schaffhausen called his ex-wife and told her “you can come home now because I killed the kids.” The girls’ mother immediately called the police.

When officers entered the house they discovered each deceased child in their room lying in their own bed with blankets covering their bodies up to their necklines, the compliant said. Officers also noticed gasoline spilled on the basement floor.

Schaffhausen turned himself in to police about an hour after the girls’ bodies were found.

Police records show that Schaffhausen allegedly threatened to harm at least one of the children in March. Police also said a domestic incident occurred at the house in 2009.

The mother and Schaffhausen divorced earlier this year, according the court records.