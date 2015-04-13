FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two fatally shot after van strikes toddler in Milwaukee
April 13, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Two fatally shot after van strikes toddler in Milwaukee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Milwaukee driver was fatally shot, along with a teenager at the scene, after he hit a toddler who had run into the street, police said on Monday.

The 41-year-old driver struck a 2-year-old on the city’s northwest side at about 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

The man was shot and killed when he got out of his van to check on the child, who died at the scene, according to authorities. Police said they believe the alleged shooter was provoked by the toddler being struck.

A 15-year-old boy, who was the toddler’s brother, was also shot at the scene during the incident. It is unclear whether the teenager, who later died, was a passenger in the van or a bystander, according to police.

“These are the type of things that make neighborhoods very unstable,” Alderman Joe Davis told a press conference on Sunday, according to video from ABC News affiliate WISN.

Police said no arrests have been made yet in the incident.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

